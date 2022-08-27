Jennifer Murphy-Vick has organized a number of voter registration events leading into the November election. To be eligible to cast a ballot this November, voters must be registered by Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“I am trying to bring to the attention of people that registration to vote can be accessible with person-to-person contact,” she said.
She has scheduled events at places people frequent, including Family Dollar and Brookshire Brothers stores and area restaurants.
Murphy-Vick and other volunteers wore nothing political, only “Register to Vote” T-shirts and buttons, at a registration drive Aug. 25.
“A non-partisan position will be maintained when I and others register voters. Voters should independently exercise awareness of issues, candidates, and parties' positions to cast their vote. Registering voters promotes trust in our democracy,” she said.
Seven people were reported to have registered in the drives conducted during the first week of efforts.
“One a day is a positive outcome, because it’s one new voter,” she said.
Murphy-Vick is passionate about helping people exercise their right to vote and has been a volunteer deputy registrar since the age of 18.
“This personally invigorates me. My deceased husband was a veteran and loved our country. Many have sacrificed for our country; they were challenged, they have fought, they have died,” she said. “My personal inspiration is to leave a better future for my children and grandchildren, to make my contribution to our country and our democracy.”
“Every election has consequences and impacts on our lives. In the upcoming midterm election, much has changed since the primaries: issues, parties' conduct, and statements that will affect our fellow citizens,” Murphy-Vick stated in response to the question of whether a mid-term election was as important as presidential elections.
Once an eligible individual becomes registered to vote, Murphy-Vick states it is that person’s responsibility to become informed of the facts about issues, candidates and parties.
“No matter which party, candidate, or political issue, a democracy must have qualified voters,” she stated.
Events scheduled to date include:
• 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rancho Grande, Jacksonville
• 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, Sweet Union Apartments, Jacksonville
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Family Dollar, New Summerfield
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, Brookshire Brothers, Jacksonville
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Brookshire Brothers, Alto
• 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Saddlers Kitchen, Jacksonville
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, Brookshire Brothers, Rusk
Any business that would like to schedule a voter registration event can contact Murphy-Vick via email sent to cherokeecountyvdr@yahoo.com.
Voter applications can also be picked up at the following locations:
• Alto: JP office, 123 W. San Antonio, and post office, 201 Cooper St.
• Bullard: City Hall, 114 S. Phillips St.
• Jacksonville: Library, 526 E. Commerce St., and post office, 400 W. Rusk St.
• New Summerfield: Post office, 13460 Hwy 110 N.
• Rusk: Library, 207 E. 6th St., and post office, 112 W. 5th St.
• Wells: Library, 293 Rusk Ave., and post office, 314 Rusk Ave.
The early voting period for the Nov. 8 General Election is Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Extended hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., will be available Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Early voting locations include the Elections Department, 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk, the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville, and The River Church, 595 Marcus St. in Alto.
To vote by mail, an absentee ballot request must be received by the Elections Department by Friday, Oct. 28. To request a ballot by mail, write to Early Voting Clerk, 138 W. 5th St., Rusk, TX 75785; download the form from the elections department website, co.cherokee.tx.us/ips/cms/othercountyoffices/elections.html, and mail in the completed form or contact the Elections Department by phone, 903-683-8409.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.