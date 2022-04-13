The city of Jacksonville is seeking volunteers for the first annual Great Jacksonville Cleanup, scheduled for 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 7. In this inaugural city-wide clean up event, the city asks residents to volunteer to pick up trash in designated neighborhoods around town and to manage traffic for the trash drop off.
The city will provide volunteers with trash pickers, trash bags and reflective vests. Each volunteer will also receive a free T-shirt.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. at John Alexander Gym, 821 Farnsworth St., and volunteers will be divided into groups and assigned neighborhoods to work. At noon, all volunteers will return to John Alexander Gym where they can enjoy live music, food and outdoor games.
The trash drop off for residents will also be located at the John Alexander Gym. Residents may drop off items such as household trash, paper to shred, car batteries, electronics, motor oil and tires. Some restrictions will apply. To leave trash, one must show a water bill from the city of Jacksonville.
To volunteer, visit the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, and click on the related news item. There will be a link to sign up. One may also go directly to eventbrite.com/e/the-great-jacksonville-cleanup-tickets-306482426187.
Current sponsors for the event include STS Electronic Recycling, Republic Services and Bill McRae Ford. Additional sponsors are always welcome. To become a sponsor, contact Daniel Sequin by phone, 903-339-3310, or by email, daniel.seguin@jacksonvilletx.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.