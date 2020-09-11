CHEROKEE COUNTY – With a presidential election – and deferred municipal and school board run offs, too – less than two months away, organizers and officials are reminding folks that Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general elections.
In Jacksonville, a voter registration drive is slated for the next two weekends, sponsored by IMPACT, a group of local citizens interested in making positive change in the city.
Volunteers will stage a registration drive-thru at Jacksonville Public Library, 502 S. Jackson St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13; the following weekend, the drive-thru will be set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19-20 at the Norman Library on the Jacksonville College Campus, 416 Travis St.
According to Cherokee County Election Administrator Shannon Cornelius, early voting will be held Oct. 13-30, with residents able to cast their ballots at any one of three polling sites in the county during that period.
The are located at Jacksonville's Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce St.; The River Church, 595 Marcus St. in Alto; and the Cherokee County Election Department, at 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
