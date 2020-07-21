Walmart associates to have Thanksgiving Day off this year

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will be rewarding its associates for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic by closing stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.
It is believed that this is the first time since the 80s that the retailer has locked the doors on Turkey Day.
Sam's Club will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones," John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.