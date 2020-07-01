Walmart exceeds its goal by hiring more than 250,000 veterans

With attention being paid to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes to the daily lives of millions of Americans, Walmart has quietly gone about achieving a rather significant goal.
The company has now hired more than 250,000 veteran associates as part of its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment (VWHC) several months ahead of schedule. To date, Walmart has hired more than 265,000 veterans nationwide, including more than 31,000 in Texas.
To help give some context to this great news, the VWHC was first introduced on Memorial Day 2013 with an original goal of hiring 100,000 veteran associates by 2018. However, that goal was met so quickly, Walmart expanded its number to 250,000 veteran associates hired by the end of 2020.
On Veterans Day 2018, the company recognized the need to broaden employment opportunities for military families and introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection (MSCC). That program has now hired more than 31,000 associates and continues offering any military spouse hiring preference when applying for a job within the company.
Walmart actually exceeded its veterans hiring goal a few months ago. But with so many changes that came about due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company decided to wait for a more appropriate time to announce this milestone.
