CHEROKEE COUNTY – County officials are waiting for autopsy results following a late March four-wheeler fatality that involved a 19-year-old woman from Washington state.
According to information released by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Sunday, March 29, dispatchers received a 911 phone call regarding a four-wheeler accident on private property in the 2400 block of County Road 3220.
Deputies arriving on the scene found several individuals, ranging in age from 17 to 20, who said there had been an accident involving the 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.
The man, who was a passenger on the four-wheeler, was treated at a local hospital for an injury to his arm. Makayla Miller, the female driver, was treated on-scene by emergency medical personnel and was later pronounced dead by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Brenda Dominy, who ordered an autopsy.
According to the report, Miller was visiting friends in Cherokee County when the accident occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.