The Angelina & Neches river authority is recruiting volunteer citizen scientists in east Texas to become part of the Texas stream team in an effort promote and educate the public about water quality impairment issues.
The Texas Stream Team, headquartered at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, is a statewide environmental education and volunteer-based water quality monitoring program. The program aims to empower individuals, businesses, and organizational partners to work together to promote environmental stewardship and promote a healthier and safer natural environment.
As a Texas Stream Team program partner, ANRA will train volunteer citizen scientists to collect and submit surface water and environmental quality data, which will be used to conduct scientific research that is used to promote and protect the waters of the Upper Neches River Basin.
Communications Director Kimberly Wagner, who also directs education and outreach activities at ANRA and received her Texas Stream Team training certification in May 2022, is currently the only certified trainer in Deep East Texas.
“Texas Stream Team has been in existence for 31 years now - all across the state of Texas – except here. We’re lucky to have more water resources in East Texas than anywhere else in the state, but that means there’s also a lot more potential for water quality impairments to exist. Caring for our waterways often seems like a never-ending battle. Even as a political subdivision of the state tasked with this responsibility, we can’t do it alone. If we want to make real change, we need the help of a strong volunteer task force,” she said.
While ANRA currently monitors about 40 sites for water quality on a quarterly basis, ANRA’s jurisdiction alone covers 8,500 square miles and is only able to monitor about 36% of the stream miles in the Neches River Basin. Of those stream miles that ANRA monitors, about 42% are impaired for bacteria, low-dissolved oxygen,
or heavy metals.
Based on this data, it’s estimated that the other 64% of the unmonitored stream miles likely have the same level of impairments. These impairments can be devastating for both wildlife and people and can cause illness, destruction of habitats, loss of species, and restricted recreational access.
Recruiting volunteer citizen scientist will help to fill the gaps in data and the information they collect will be very important to help ANRA identify potential sources of impairments, activate useful watershed protection plans, and apply for grant funding to solve issues. The overall goal of the program is to provide a better, broader understanding of complex water quality issues and to find solutions to water quality impairments.
“If we can encourage more people to get out and experience the beautiful places that we are trying to preserve and protect (but also see the degradation that is occurring in many of these places), then I think it will be a game-changer. Once someone gets involved in this way, they can better understand what there is to lose and it empowers people to take action,” Wagner said.
The first training in East Texas will be held Friday, August 5, at Hackberry Bunkhouse & Kayak Rentals, next to the Neches River, just west of Lufkin, but depending on interest, ANRA is planning to host multiple trainings throughout the year in different locations throughout the Neches River Basin, which covers all or part of 17 counties.
The training informs volunteers about different types of water quality impairments, safety protocols, and how to conduct water quality monitoring using a series of field observations and testing procedures. Qualified candidates will receive their certification from The Meadows Center, usually about three to four weeks after training.
Once certified, and if available, volunteers are equipped with a water quality monitoring kit from ANRA, or volunteers can purchase a kit on their own. They can begin conducting water quality monitoring at a waterway of their choice. Volunteers must commit to monitoring and uploading data through an electronic monitoring form, at least once per month.
While there is no mandatory preparation or prerequisites to be a Texas Stream Team member, volunteers must have completed sixth grade in order to use the monitoring kits and all volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult when conducting monitoring activities.
ANRA does not receive state funding and relies on grants and a newly-developed sponsorship campaign to operate the Texas Stream Team program. Program expenses include the purchase of water quality monitoring kits, training, and marketing materials.
Anyone interested in joining the Texas Stream Team and any organization or individual interested in sponsoring the program should visit ANRA’s Facebook page or contact Kimberly Wagner at kwagner@anra.org for more information.
The Angelina & Neches River Authority’s central office is located in Lufkin, Texas. ANRA’s territorial jurisdiction consists of 8,500 square miles that lie wholly or in part of the following counties: Van Zandt, Smith, Henderson, Newton, Cherokee, Anderson, Rusk, Houston, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby, Angelina, Trinity, Sabine, Polk, Jasper, and Orange. ANRA focuses on water quality management, water resource development, and water conservation resources. For more information, go to the Angelina & Neches River Authority website, anra.org.
