Watermark Designs Marine has moved to 1039 N. Jackson St. in Jacksonville. The new location was christened with a ribbon-cutting by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Watermark Designs Marine offers marine repair, fiberglass, gel coat, aluminum repair, carpet, full restoration, wooden boats, underwater salvage recovery, as well as search and rescue. Bait, tackle and rods and reels are also available.
Watermark Designs Marine maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by phone, 903-747-2628, or email, watermarkdesignsmaring@gmail.com.
