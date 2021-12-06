Beginning Nov. 30, Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home (TSVH) invites East Texas-area residents to help bring joy to the lives of Veterans during the holiday season by participating in the annual Veterans Angel Tree event.
Throughout the holiday season, interested parties can give back to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for this great country by gifting them holiday presents from their wish-list. Each angel ornament contains a Watkins-Logan resident’s wish list.
Participants can also choose to donate frequently used items to the home. A list of these items is available upon request.
Those who cannot pick up a Veteran Angel in person can call 903-617-6338 or email christina.mullings@hmrvsi.com to receive one by email.
• Who: The East Texas community and Veterans at the Watkins-Logan TSVH
• What: Watkins-Logan 3rd Annual 2021 Veterans Angel Tree
• When: November 30th-December 23rd
• Where: Main lobby of the Watkins-Logan TSVH, 11466 Honor Lane, Tyler
The deadline to drop presents off at TSVH is December 23.
