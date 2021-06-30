Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2021 spring semester.
The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average, while the Dean’s List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Emma G. French of Bullard was named to the Dean’s List.
Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.
For more information on WBU, visit williamsbu.edu.
