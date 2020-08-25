While city governments across the nation defund their police departments in response to community concerns, Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams offers this simple solution to forging a stronger relationship: Engage in dialogue and listen.
And that has given folks a sense of excitement and hope, said Pastor Mike Hollie, who hosted Williams at a mid-July community meeting at Greater Mount Horeb Baptist Church.
“After the meeting was over, there were a few folks outside, talking about getting together a Neighborhood Watch – they even told me to thank Chief for coming to talk with us,” he recalled, adding that the meeting was proposed by Officer Amanda Lewis. “She came up with the idea to have this Q&A forum, just trying to get some type of trust between the community and the police in general.”
The men said about 35 people attended the meeting,
“I was very pleased with the turnout, and by the questions people raised and the conversations,” said Williams, who took over in January 2020 as head of the department.
Describing how he “recognizes that the relationship between portions of our community and the police department are not the way it should be,” he said felt the parley would be “a great opportunity for not only the police department, but for all our community to come together, discuss issues and work together for a solution.
“We can’t do it by ourselves; we must work together,” he said.
Hollie said that while he was pleased with the outcome, Williams' simple approach to impressed him even more.
“He sat there and spoke with us, explaining his history – he just opened up, showed people that he wasn't just the police chief,” Hollie said. “I feel real positive with him. He’s been a man of his word, as far as increasing patrol in Lincoln park.”
The park is in a historically Black area of Jacksonville, where traditionally, police have respond to a number of calls.
“I guess the biggest concern at the meeting was our presence and visibility in neighborhoods, of being there when there wasn’t a call,” Williams said.
Their presence fosters a stronger sense of community; it shows that the police are “concerned about them,” Hollie said. “It’s nice when the police come through and you wave, and they wave back. I like that.”
During the meeting, Williams said, other things community members asked were “how we handled certain things. They had questions about policy, about starting Crime Watch groups. That was the predicate for the meeting, but it grew from there, and evolved into a conversation about police and the community they serve, and the relationship between them the two groups.”
Though he agrees with Williams that residents have a cautious sense of optimism, Hollie said he also believes the meeting helped foster a desire to create change in their neighborhood.
“Meeting with the chief, we say we want to accomplish things. He says he is a man of his word … we’ve got to be a community of our word, too,” the pastor said. “I know it’s not something that happens overnight, but we’re just trying to heal those wounds.”
Still, “people in the neighborhood are preparing to start a Neighborhood Watch. To me, that shows a sense of ‘Let me help out,’” Hollie said. “We’re in the process of doing – if the police are gonna do their part, we’re gonna do our part.”
For Williams, it’s about his department – as well as himself – taking the initiative to foster a stronger sense of community through action.
“This is what I tell my employees, the council, my boss: If we’re supposed to be doing something – or not – let us know, so that we can focus on and fix it,” Williams said. “I don’t want people to think we’re not doing something we should be doing.”
For residents like Hollie, the openness and willingness of the city's top cop in working with the community has made a lasting impression.
“Briefly after the meeting, he Williams asked, 'How do you think it went?' and I said, 'Well, Chief, you showed up.' And that means a whole lot right there,” he said.
Williams described the July meeting as “the first of many gatherings to improve the quality of life for everyone in our community,” adding that he’s instructed officers that “any group in town that has concerns, we’re happy to meet with them.
“We are listening,” Williams said. “We understand there are concerns, and we’re listening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.