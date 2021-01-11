The National Weather Service Shreveport has issued a weather statement for Cherokee County forecasting icy road conditions possible tonight, Jan. 11, as temperatures fall below freezing, especially on bridges and overpasses where there is standing water from earlier snow-melt.
Freezing fog is also possible across east Texas and deep east Texas overnight and into Tuesday morning. Freezing fog may result in the development of icy conditions. Visibility is expected to be below three miles. Slick road conditions are expected on bridges overpasses and other untreated paved surfaces where visibility falls below a half-mile.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the lower to mid 20s.
If travel is necessary, exercise caution as freezing fog may deposit ice on roadways resulting in slick road conditions. In addition, black ice will also be possible from recent snowfall.
Highs on Tuesday are expected to range from the lower to mid 50s across the area. This should melt most lingering snow across the area and dry out the roads and sidewalks.
The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org.
