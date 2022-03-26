The Wednesday Study Club heard from two speakers at this month’s meeting, both of whom presented programs celebrating Women’s History Month.
Jacksonville Library Director Trina Stidham wore 50’s fashion and spoke about the Jacksonville Public Library staff’s participation in period dress as part of Jacksonville’s sesquicentennial. The staff members will wear certain period clothing on specified days.
Burkett dressed as a pioneer quilter. Her presentation was on women of Jacksonville’s past, one of whom was Margia Childs Hamlin, a women who was recently the topic of an article Burkett wrote for the Progress.
The meeting was held at the library. Club President Tina Sorrell and Jan Menefee served as hostesses. The cake, decorated with the city of Jacksonville’s logo, was made by Ann Culotta of First United Methodist Church.
