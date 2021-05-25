Jackie Durrett presented a program, “Memories” to the Wednesday Study Club of Jacksonville when the group met at Cinda Ross’ home on May 19.
Durrett provided pens and notebooks for everyone in attendance before announcing they would need a few guidelines to remember.
She suggested writing memories each thought their children or grandchildren would enjoy reading. Durrett also noted the memories one chooses do not have to be written in chronological order and in any form selected by the author.
Durrett advised individuals could chose to write their memories using categories such as family vacations, high school, or event sad or joyous events.
She informed the group that they may wish to include “pearls of wisdom,” which would also give the reader some insight into the individual.
Durrett encouraged careful thought before writing and suggested they might enjoy reading “Texas Tears and Texas Sunshine,” edited by Jo Ella Powell Exley.
Following the program, the Club conducted business.
President Judy Angle opened the business meeting with pledges to the United States and Texas flags and in prayer.
Deborah Burkett informed the group about Flag Day, which is Monday, June 14.
The chosen theme is, “It’s a grand ole flag from generation to generation.” Several members volunteered to bring sandwiches, cookies, chips and drinks.
Flag Day should be a fun start to begin the summer season.
Other business was discussed and the meeting adjourned.
Refreshments were furnished by Mary Woolery, Sheron Stewart and Joyce Henry, and were enjoyed by all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.