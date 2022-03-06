The Jacksonville Wednesday Study Club met on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Central Baptist Church for their monthly meeting.
Club President Tina Sorrell welcomed Peggy Renfro, President of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. The theme of Renfro’s presentation was “The Chamber is a cheerleader for Jacksonville.” She gave information packets to each club member while describing many new businesses in the city. Renfro emphasized the importance of Chamber members and also of volunteers and the ways study club members could become involved.
Hostesses for the meeting were Ann Womack and Judy Angle.
