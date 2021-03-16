Weekend traffic accident claims life of Troup man

ARP — Tony Calvin Henson, 56, of Troup died early Saturday evening as a result of an automobile accident that took place on State Highway 64 near Arp.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, Henson, who was driving a Ford Escape, pulled to the shoulder of the road and then attempted to cross the highway. Henson's vehicle was struck by a truck driven by Michael Anthony Hill, 57, of Center.
Henson died at the scene.
According to the DPS Hill was not injured.
The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m.
