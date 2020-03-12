Wells: Case remains open in accidental death

WELLS – An investigation into the death of Wells resident Nicholas Pence remains open, although an autopsy has revealed an accidental death due to methamphetamine toxicity, according to the local chief of police.
“It’s still an open case,” said Chief Harold Rapsilver. “Every other week or so, we get another tip … about 99 percent of them so far are from the rumor mill.”
Pence, 22, was as seen Sept. 29, 2019, and was reported missing by family members.
A badly decomposed body discovered Oct. 20 in a pasture in northwest Wells was sent to Tyler for autopsy.
Rapsilver said the results were delivered to his office between Christmas and New Year’s, and although the cause and manner of death were listed, he will follow through on the case until there is complete closure.
“It will remain open until I’m gone,” he said.
Information may be shared with the Wells PD, (936) 867-5593, or with Cherokee County CrimeStoppers, (903) 586-STOP.
