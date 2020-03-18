Effective Thursday, March 18, Wells City Hall will be closed to the public.
According to a notice issued by the city, employees will be in the office to take phone calls, while traffic citations and water bills may be paid through the city website, www.ctyofwells.us, or by using the drop box located at the front corner of city hall.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” the notice stated. “The safety of our citizens and staff are our top priority. Thank you for your cooperation.”
No estimate has been given for how long city hall will remain closed, but updates will be posted as they become available, the notice stated.
