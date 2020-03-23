WELLS – An April 13 Wells City Council meeting has been postponed until May, while an upcoming municipal election has been moved to November.
The information was announced Monday morning, via the city's alert system.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor of Wells has postponed the following: The April 13, 2020, council meeting will be held with the May 11 meeting. The May 2 election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020,” stated the alert, which added that notices “will be posted accordingly as the dates get closer.”
Four council seats are up for election this year.
Tony McNight has filed for the mayor's seat, a two-year term, while incumbents Robert Kalka and Billie Petty have filed for two-year council terms. Eva Alexander has filed for a one-year council term, and Darlene Kirkland has filed for a council term at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.