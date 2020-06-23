The 2019 Consumer Confidence Report for the City of Wells is now available at city hall during regular business hours.
It also can be found online at https://cityofwells.us/documents/142/2019_CCR_Report.pdf
According to a release from city officials, "the Consumer Confidence Report is a document that provides consumers with information about the quality of drinking water in an easy to read format."
A CCR report summarizes information that a water system collects to comply with federal and state regulations, and includes information about the source(s) of water used, such as rivers, lakes, reservoirs or aquifers; chemical contaminants; bacteriological contaminants; compliance with drinking water rules; educational health information; water system contact information and public participation opportunities.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality "requires every community public water system to provide a CCR to their customers by July 1 of every year, which includes information from the previous calendar year," the release noted, adding that the report is also referred to as an annual water quality or drinking water quality report.
