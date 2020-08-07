WELLS – Students will begin the 2020-21 school year in a remote learning environment for the first few weeks, beginning Monday, Aug. 10, as the Wells district eases its student body back into the classroom.
“We're super-excited to be able to welcome your kids back to campus sooner,” Superintendent Jill Gaston said in a videotaped message to families posted on the Facebook page “Wells ISD info & updates.”
A national COVID-19 pandemic declared in mid-March left districts scrambling to set into place learning environments outside the campus as parents began educating their children at home for the remainder of the school year.
Gaston said the plan is to utilize the first week of school to help ensure “that we have systems in place, so that if we have a response to COVID, where we have to release school sometime during the school year ... the kids know how to pick up, the parents know how to pick up and we're not sent scrambling.”
The district will hold a drive-thru on Monday, where families can come between 9 a.m. and noon, as well as from 3 to 6 p.m. to pick up laptops, materials and schedules – “do all of those things that usually happen during regular meet-the-teacher (event) on campus, but this year we're doing it drive-thru style,” she said. “All the teachers, aides, everybody will be out there and we'll get to see y'all, say hi to the kids and actually have an end in mind, like we'll get to see them sooner.”
She reminded students that while they will be working remotely, “it will be really important next week that they are checking in with teachers on a daily basis,” because the district will be reporting remote attendance and students will be getting lessons.
“If you don't have internet access, call the school and we'll transfer you to the teacher's classroom, that way they can check in and check on a student – it's going to be very important that we make all of those connections,” she said.
Students gradually begin making their return to campus.
The week of Aug. 17, the second week, students in PK-4 will return to campus; the following week, those in grades 5-8 return; and high school students return the fourth week.
"Those who choose to stay remote district-wide, at that time, will continue to stay remote until the end of the six weeks (period),” Gaston said.
