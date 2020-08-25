WELLS – In response to Hurricane Laura, local district officials announced that students will have an early dismissal day Wednesday, with classes releasing at 12:02 p.m. and buses beginning their routes at 12:05 p.m.
Superintendent Jill Gaston said Thursday and Friday will be remote learning days – just like the first week of school – with attendance taken remotely.
Classes will resume Monday, Aug. 31, with all students returning to campus.
“Please stay safe during this time!” Gaston said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.