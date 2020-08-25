Wells ISD

WELLS – In response to Hurricane Laura, local district officials announced that students will have an early dismissal day Wednesday, with classes releasing at 12:02 p.m. and buses beginning their routes at 12:05 p.m.

Superintendent Jill Gaston said Thursday and Friday will be remote learning days – just like the first week of school – with attendance taken remotely.

Classes will resume Monday, Aug. 31, with all students returning to campus.

“Please stay safe during this time!” Gaston said

