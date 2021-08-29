Wells ISD announced Sunday the district will keep campuses closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce an extension to our closure,” Superintendent Jill Gaston wrote in a letter to parents dated Aug. 29. “We had truly hoped that 5 days away would clear up any “normal” back-to-school illnesses, but it has not.”
A survey of students, accounting for the 219 of 258 in the district, indicated 19% of students were showing symptoms, with six percent of students positive for COVID-19. The survey further showed 15% of employees were also showing symptoms.
After the district’s COVID Response Team consulted with the Cherokee County Health Department, and with the quarantine time generally being 10 days in length, the decision was made to extend the closure.
Administrators will be available remotely during the next week in order to continue to have the meetings that were already planned with parents, according to the letter.
“We know this is a hardship, and was the last thing we wanted to do,” Gaston stated. “We hope that this time away will allow students and employees to heal.”
Tina Glover, district nurse, will be available from 1-3 p.m. Monday for COVID-19 rapid testing by appointment only. Those desiring a test should contact her through email at tglover@wells.esc7.net to schedule an appointment.
The district continues to work with the Cherokee County Health Department to provide additional testing and vaccination availability within the community.
