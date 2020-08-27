WELLS – Local school officials have confirmed a COVID-19 case within the Wells Independent School District.
According to a letter to parents posted online late Thursday afternoon, WISD Superintendent Jill Gaston confirmed that “lab-confirmed” staff member was present in the district on Aug. 25.
“Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her,” Gaston said, adding that district officials will be in contact with the local health department in order to complete an investigation into the case, as well as contact those who may have had contact with the individual.
In the meantime, affected areas of the district are being cleaned, she said.
The district's response is in keeping with state policy regarding COVID-19, as part of a response to a national pandemic.
Classes had been dismissed early Wednesday in response to a threat posed by Hurricane Laura, which initially was projected to impact the area, and plans for remote learning were set into place for today and Friday, with a return to campus Monday.
That plan remains in place, Gaston said.
“While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19,” she said.
The following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:
○ Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;
○ Sore throat;
○ New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a
chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);
○ Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or
○ New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.
District officials are encouraging families that have members experiencing symptoms “in a way that is not typical,” to contact their physician.
Officials also are encouraging those in the local school community “who are lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please
notify our school by contacting our nurse, Tina Glover,” Gaston said.
