NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
This month’s Coffee with a Cop is being hosted by Dyer’s Premier Portable Buildings, 1033 N. Jackson St., 8-9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The public is invited for coffee and conversation. This event is intended to foster relationships between police officers and the residents they serve.
The Cherokee County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office will host an Open House 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The open house is an opportunity for community members to meet the staff, learn what the extension office does and keep up to date on the calendar of activities. Two gift baskets are to be given away. The extension office is located at 165 E. 6th St., Suite 104 in Rusk.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Troup’s 2021 Christmas parade will march through downtown beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. This is a family-friendly event, sponsored by the Troup Chamber of Commerce. Should the parade need to be rescheduled, the alternative date is Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Friday, Dec. 10
The deadline to enter the Rusk Chamber of Commerce’s holiday decorating contest is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. To enter, email name, business name if applicable, and address to info@ruskchamber.com. There is no fee to enter.The top three favorites in two categories, business and residential, will receive a yard sign and certificate to display. Winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 17. For more information, call 903-683-4242 or send email to info@ruskchamber.com.
Necole’s Learning Academy, 1738 S. Jackson St., is hosting a Holiday Open House 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The event will feature games, give-aways, food and drinks, and pictures with Santa. The public is invited to this family-friendly event.
Saturday, Dec. 11
All Aboard Nutrition, 589 N. Main St. in Rusk, will host pictures with Santa Saturday, Dec. 11. The public is invited for the photo op, cookies and cocoa. The business can be reached at 903-683-4222.
The Frankston Garden Club is sponsoring a Christmas Tour of Homes 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The tour is set to begin at Silvermoon Tack and Gift, 290 S. Commerce St., in downtown Frankston, where people can pick up the tour map and booklet. The self-guided tour spotlights six beautifully decorated homes. Tickets are available at Pandora’s Box, Silver Moon Tack and Gifts or online using PayPal. Tickets are $17 in advance or $20 the day of the tour. Proceeds will fund the Frankston Garden Club Scholarship Fund and other club endeavors. For tickets or more information about the club, send email to Frankstongardenclub.tx@gmail.com.
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair is set for 10 a.m until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Ruby Ballroom, 707 College Ave., in Jacksonville. A variety of vendors, from direct sales to handcrafted items, will have displays of merchandise to assist you with your seasonal needs. Admission is free, but a canned good or toiletry item is requested. The collected items will be donated to Hwy 69 Mission.
Monday, Dec. 13
The Jacksonville Independent School District’s board of trustees will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The meeting will occur at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The agenda will be posted on the city’s website at jacksonvilletx.org/636/Agendas-Minutes.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular conference at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The meeting will take place at City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street.
A Christmas Paint Party will be held at the Rusk High School Commons at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Tickets for children ages 6-13 are $15 each and $20 for adults. Hot cocoa and treats will be provided. For more information, or to purchase tickets, send email to brooke.williams@ruskisd.net. Tickets can also be purchased at the front office of the high school.
Alto ISD will present a Christmas Musical 2021 at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, in the Alto ISD cafeteria. The performance includes elementary students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade and the Alto Middle School and High School bands. Hot chocolate and cookies will be sold before the program begins and during a brief intermission between performances.
Thursday, Dec. 16
The Troup bands will perform at their holiday concert set for Thursday, Dec. 16. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Troup High School Auditorium.
