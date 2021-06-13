Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday-Friday, June 15-18
Cornerstone Baptist Church will continue VBS, Rock the Block, at the Old Joe Wright School in Jacksonville 6-8 p.m. June 14-18. Students who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to attend. The church maintains a website, thestone3.com, and a Facebook page. The church can be reached by phone, (903) 586-9431, or by email, cbcoffice@thestone3.com.
Thursday, June 17
The Rusk city council will meet in regular monthly session beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
Saturday, June 19
A Juneteenth Celebration is taking place at Lincoln Park, Park Drive at Davis Avenue, following the 10 a.m. parade. Those participating in the parade are asked to meet at 9 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard, in front of Alberta School. There will be free food and drinks, a domino tournament beginning around noon and a bounce house for the children to enjoy. For more information, contact Michall Williams at (903) 393-4288.
Monday-Friday, June 21-25
Eastside Baptist Church-Rusk, 400 Academy Street, is hosting Destination Dig-Unearthing the Truth about Jesus 6-8:45 p.m. June 21-25. This program is for student age four years through sixth grade. The church maintains a website at eastsidebaptistrusk.com and can be reached by calling (903) 683-2566.
Monday-Friday, June 28-July 2
Central Baptist Church, 1909 E. Rusk Street, is hosting vacation Bible school from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 28-July2. The program, Concrete and Cranes: Building on Jesus Our Foundation, is for children age 4 through sixth grade. To register a child, visit https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=57828. For questions, contact the church at (903) 586-2215.
Thursday, July 1
The military Veteran Peer Network will host a meet and greet event beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. For more information, contact Peer Services Coordinator Bradley Erickson at (903) 721-2078.
Saturday, July 3
Blast Over Bullard is set for Saturday, July 3, at the Bullard High School. The community is invited to celebrate Independence Day together. There will be an assortment of local food and retail vendors, activities for all ages, including the annual Kids Bike Brigade, live music and, of course, fireworks. To register for the Kid’s Bike Brigade, intended for ages 4-11, fill out the application provided on the city website, bullardtexas.net/428/Blast-Over-Bullard. For questions regarding the bike brigade, email events@bullardtexas.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.