NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Jan. 3
Middle school and high school students are invited to Teen Time from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St. The group will participate in crafts, cooking or other fun group activities while discussing topics of interest that are important to teens.
Thursday, Jan. 6
The Cherokee County Conservatives will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Hong Kong Buffet, 1644 S. Jackson, Jacksonville. David Covey, Senate District 3 State Republican Executive Committeeman is the scheduled speaker. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. For more information, call 903-687-6870.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. The meeting will be held in the council chambers at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. The meeting will be held at Bullard City Hall, 114 s. Phillips Street.
Saturday, Jan. 15
A District 1 Revitalization Meeting is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation (FDCDC) is working closely with community leaders, the Jacksonville City Council, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, and Planning Concepts on a multi-phase revitalization of District 1. Phase 1 involves renovating Lincoln Park which includes strategic lighting, additional stop signs, and speed bumps. Phase 1 also includes an additional park bathroom, renovation of existing bathroom, a senior fitness area, a walking trail, and improved children's playground. FDCDC is soliciting ideas for the types of equipment and other features for these areas.
Small Town Books, 152 S. Main St. in Rusk, is hosting local author Carol B. Weaver beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Weaver will read from her book, The Heart of His Word: A Devotional Journey through Psalm 119, with a book signing afterward. Small Town Books can be reached by phone at 903-393-6933 or by email via smalltownbooks21@gmail.com.
Monday, Jan. 17
The municipal offices of Jacksonville will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
