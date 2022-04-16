Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Sunday, April 17
The Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance has organized an Easter Sunrise service to begin at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Loves Lookout, 43822 US 69. The Lykins family will provide music. Father Jay Lucas of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church is the scheduled speaker. This service is open to the public and free to all Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or other type of seating for the event.
An Easter sunrise service has been scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at the Texas State Railroad Park, 535 Park Rd 76, in Rusk.
Tuesday, April 19
Prosperity Bank, located at 203 Neches St. in downtown Jacksonville, will host Coffee with a Cop from 8 until 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. Coffee with a Cop is a community engagement event that allows officers and residents an opportunity to converse in an informal setting.
Saturday, April 23
The Cherokee County Master Gardeners will host their Spring Plant Sale from 8 am. Until 3 p.m. Saturaday, April 23, at Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 1015 SE Loop 456 in Jacksonville.
Tuesday, April 26
East Texas Giving Day, an 18-hour online fundraising event, begins at 6 a.m. and ends at midnight Tuesday, April 26. Cherokee County non-profits are among the many participating and include HOPE Jacksonville, Volunteer Council for the Rusk State Hospital, Inc., Cherokee County Texas Spay Neuter, Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties. For more information or to donate, visit easttexasgivingday.org.
Thursday, April 28
Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville, 2120 E. Rusk St., is hosting a Classic Summer Celebration 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 28. The event features a complimentary cookout, classic cars, live music, door prizes and private tours of the facility. No RSVP required. For more information, call 903-284-6400.
ONGOING
Now through the end of November, the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 Henderson St., Rusk, will be showing “Rex, Birds & Viola,” an exhibit of Rex Basher’s watercolor paintings. The Center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Weekday visits are by appointment only. To schedule a weekday appointment, call 903-714-8685 and leave a message.
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
