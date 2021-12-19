Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Dec. 20
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., is hosting Teen Time beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. Middle and high school ages are welcome to come for an hour of crafts, cooking and other fun group activities while discussing topics important to teens. For more information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
There will be a special called meeting of the Troup city council at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library. The two agenda items are the consideration of the engineer’s recommendation to award the bid for the TWDB waste waste rehabilitation project to the lowest bidder and to consider payment of $125,599 to Casey Slone Construction for post office building repairs.
Friday, Dec. 24
Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S Jackson in Jacksonville, is hosting a Christmas Eve service beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. The public is invited. For more information about the church, visit their website, trinityepiscopaljacksonville.org, or Facebook page. The church can be contacted by phone, 903-586-4336, or email, trinityepiscopal@suddenlink.com.
The Trail to Christ Cowboy Church, US-79 W., is hosting a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. The public is invited to attend. The church can be reached by phon, 903-589-1296, or email, t2c3church@gmail.com. For more information about the church, visit the website trailtochristcowboychurch.org or their Facebook page.
Saturday, Dec. 25 – MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Saturday, Jan. 1 – HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Thursday, Jan. 6
The Cherokee County Conservatives will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Hong Kong Buffet, 1644 S. Jackson, Jacksonville. Daved Covey, Senate District 3 State Republican Executive Committeeman is the scheduled speaker. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. For more information, call 903-687-6870.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.