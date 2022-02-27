Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Feb. 28
The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 Monday, Feb. 28, at the Jacksonville College, 105 B.J. Albritton Dr. For additional information about the meeting, visit the CCRW February Meeting Facebook page. For more information about the group, visit the Cherokee County Repbulican Women – Texas Facebook event page.
Tuesday, March 1
Primary Election Day is today. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 1000 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville invites the public to participate in the Shrove Tuesday pancake supper, followed by a time of worship, as the season of Lent begins. The supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. The meal is free of charge although donations are appreciated.
Friday, March 4
The public is invited to a grand opening event at the city’s new public safety complex at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4. The complex is located at 911 S. Bolton. Light refreshments and tours of the facility will be offered.
Saturday, March 5
Postmasters Coffee Co., 402 E. Rusk/US 79 in Jacksonville, will host a game night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The public is welcome. Participants may bring their own games or use those made available by the shop.
Tuesday, March 8
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at City Hall, 315 E. Ragsdale St. Agendas are posted to the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, at least 72 hours prior to meeting.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular monthly session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips St.
Thursday, March 10
The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville. Any women age 18 or older, who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American Independence is eligible to join DAR. For more information about NSDAR, visit the national web site at dar.org or contact local chapter regent Linda Jones by phone, 903-339-1040, or email, lindaj75@suddenlink.net.
Monday, March 14
A free Monday movie matinee will be shown at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14. The featured film is the live action version of The Lion King. Popcorn will be available. For information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6th St. No refreshments will be served. A program presented by Rev. Barbara Hugghins of Jacksonville and her son Jeffrey Hugghins, will review the trek of one group of their distant relatives over the Oregon Trail in 1846. For more information regarding the Cherokee Ccounty Genealogical Society, call 903-586-0135, or email ccgs@suddenlink.net. The organization also maintains a webpage at Cherokeecoucntygeneaology.com and a Facebook page.
Thursday, March 17
The Jacksonville library, 526 E. Commerce St., will host a movie night beginning at 5:15 p.m. The featured film is the Emperor’s New Grove. The Jacksonville Fire Department is scheduled to serve dinner. For information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
Saturday, March 19
Word of Life, located at 527 CR 3406, also known as Cove Spring Road, will host a free weight loss class, “The Biblical Way,” beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Instructor for the class is Pastor Patsy Milam. Lunch will be provided. Registration is requested, as space is limited and it will give organizers a number of people for which to provide lunch. To register, contact Patsy Milam at 903-671-2748. For more information on Word of Life, visit the website keithmilamministries.life or the Facebook pages of Keith Milam or Patsy Milam.
ONGOING
Now through the end of November, the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 Henderson St., Rusk, will be showing “Rex, Birds & Viola,” an exhibit of Rex Basher’s watercolor paintings. The Center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Weekday visits are by appointment only. To schedule a weekday appointment, call 903-714-8685 and leave a message.
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
