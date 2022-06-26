Is your church hosting a vacation Bible school this summer? Get your VBS and other non-profit organization’s events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, June 27
The Jacksonville Independent School board will meet in open session beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the administration building, 800 College Ave. This meeting is open to the public.
The Troup city council will meet in regular monthly session beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia Street.
Tuesday, June 28
The Cherokee County Commissioners Court will conduct regular bi-weekly business at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the County Courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse located in the downtown square in Rusk.
Friday, July 1
The Jacksonville Chamber will conduct a ribbon-cutting for Always A1 Beauty School at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 1. The school is located at 16116 S. Jackson.
Monday, July 4
The annual Rotary Club of Rusk’s Independence Day parade is set for 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, in downtown. Linard Dowling will serve as Grand Marshal. Military vehicles provided by Tom Townsend’s Military Toyland. All veterans and active duty military are invited to ride in the parade. Enjoy the annual Gauge Lankford Memorial Fireman’s Competition, beginning at 10 a.m., with outdoor prizes and a raffle prize to be given away.
Saturday, July 9
The Corner Lot will feature a showing of God’s Not Dead: We the People at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The Corner Lot is a drive-in community movie theater, located at 1030 CCR 2120 in Rusk, that shows movies for free. The Snack Shack does sell drinks and candy. For more information on The Corner Lot, find them on or message them through Facebook, call 817-879-0603, or send email to cornerlot2019@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, July 5-Sunday, July 17
Caddo Mounds State Historic Site is rebuilding the award-winning grass house destroyed in the 2019 tornado that tore through Alto. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. July 5 through July 17, volunteers will gather in the temporary visitors’ center. For more information, or to register as a volunteer, call 936-858-3221.
Monday-Friday, July 11-15
Woodland Heights Baptist Church will host Going Deep, a vacation Bible school program, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 11-15. This program is for students in Pre-K4 through sixth grade. Parents can pre-register their children online at whbcjacksonvilletx.org. Woodland Heights is located at 273 E. SH 204. For more information about the church, find them on Facebook, call 903-586-6019 or send email to whbcjacksonvilletx@gmail.com.
ONGOING
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.