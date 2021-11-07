Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Nov. 8
There will be a meeting of the Troup Community Development Corporation beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. The meeting will be held at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 202 S. Georgia Street.
The Rusk Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. The meeting will be held at the Training Center, 199 Eagle Drive.
The Troup Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, The meeting will be held in the boardroom of the administrative building, 201 N. Carolina Street.
The Troup city council will meet in regular session beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, in the community room of the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 202 S. Georgia Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Coffee with a Cop is being hosted by Rigsby Family Chiropractic, 307 W. Rusk, from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. This is an opportunity for police officers and the public to get together and discuss ideas. There is no agenda, just coffee and conversation.
The Cherokee County commissioners court will meet in regular session beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. The meeting will be held in the county courtroom in the Cherokee County Courthouse, Rusk.
The Jacksonville City Council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the council chambers at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The council meetings are live-streamed via the city’s YouTube channel. A link to the channel is located the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org,, under the Government tab.
The Bullard City Council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street.
The New Summerfield city council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the New Summerfield City Hall, 13280 SH-110 N.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The Shacks on Main will host the next Reklaw Trade Day from 9 a.m .until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Located at 140 W. Main in Reklaw, the public is invited to come out and browse through the 70 plus booths filled with holiday décor, flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good old junk and various product distributers. Food trucks will be on site. Follow The Shacks on Main on Facebook and Instagram.
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Ruby Ballroom. A variety of vendors, from direct sales to handcrafted items, will have displays of merchandise to assist you with your seasonal needs.
Elijah’s Retreat will host their third annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The event will feature inflatables, a barrel train, putt putt golf, face painting, bandit hayride, food vendors and music. Admission is free, but ticket purchase is required for food and games. Raffle tickets for cash prizes will also be sold at the event. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, visit elijahsretreat.com/fall-festival.
The Jacksonville Garden Club will host a Celebration honoring veterans at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13. The event will be held at the Patriotic Pathway Memorial in Buchner Park and will feature the reading of names of those who have a brick installed along the sidewalk and a rifle salute. The public is invited to attend.
Monday, Nov. 15
The annual Holiday in the Country event once again offers the first taste of the Christmas Spirit Monday, Nov. 15 in downtown Troup. Local businesses remain open extended hours, 5- 9 p.m., allowing customers to shop on their way home while enjoying refreshments and getting into the Christmas spirit with holiday music. Food trucks will be available and Santa may make an appearance.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
The Rusk Community Thanksgiving Celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6th Street. Lunch will be provided by Friends of the Library, the city of Rusk, Cherokee County Extension FCH and the Good Samaritan. This is a come and go event and the public is welcome.
