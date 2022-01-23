Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Jan. 24
The Cherokee County Republican Women will host Cherokee County candidates of contested races at their monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Jacksonville College cafeteria. Contested races include County Judge and the Justice of the Peace for Precincts 2, 3 and 4. For more information on the Cherokee County Republican Women, visit their Facebook page.
Thursday, Jan. 27
A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6 St., for those interested in joining Friends of the Library. Finger foods will be served, along with coffee, tea and water. For more information, call 903-683-5916.
Friday, Feb. 4
The Cherokee County-Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host its annual Seed Swap from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Trail to Christ Cowboy Church will host the fourth annual At the Cross Classic Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Cherokee County Exposition Center, 611 Loop 456 in Jacksonville. Registration will be 6-8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. show start. For information, visit the event page at facebook.com/events/604286220910260?ref=newsfeed. Trail to Christ Cowboy Church is located at 5858 US-79 W, and can be contacted by phone, 903-589-1296, or email, t2c3church@gmail.com. For more information on the church, visit their website, trailtochristcowboychurch.org, or their Facebook page.
The Piney Woods Market is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb.5, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street. A variety of businesses including crafts, direct sales and vintage items are brought together for one’s shopping convenience. Admission and parking are free.
Thursday, Feb. 10
CASA is inviting those interested in learning more about CASA to a 101 come-and-go information session, starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Jacksonville office, located at 506 E. Commerce St. Light refreshments will be provided.
Saturday, Feb. 12
The first meeting to clean stones at the Jacksonville City Cemetery, located on Kickapoo Street, Is slated for 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, weather permitting. Volunteers are asked to come, if only for a portion of the time. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn hairs. Proper cleaning instructions will be given, as well as additional information regarding the project to preserve and beautify the cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.