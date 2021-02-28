Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday-Tuesday, March 1-2
The Cherokee Civic Theatre will conduct auditions for it’s next production, “Love, Sex & the IRS,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, March 1-2. “Love, Sex & the IRS” has parts for three females and five males. Auditions will occur at the theater, located at 157 W. 5th Street, Rusk.
Thursday, March 4
The Cherokee County Conservative Club, previous CCTRC, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday March 4, at Rancho Grande, 705 S. Jackson. Scheduled speaker County Judge Chris Davis will present information regarding county finances. Members and the public are encouraged to attend.
Saturday, March 6
The Cherokee Civic Theatre invites the public to a free forum about the history behind “1601.” Hosted by playwright Dr. Minette Bryant, along with Capitol Records expert, and host of the podcast “Under the Dome,” Rex Burks; this forum will share the true story of the Capitol songwriting contests, how they evolved and how they turned out. The forum is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th Street, Rusk.
Tuesday, March 9
The Jacksonville city council will convene for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in council chambers at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The meeting is live-streamed to the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city will conduct the meeting by teleconference. For instructions on joining the meeting, refer to the city’s website at bullardtexas.net.
Saturday, March 13
The Good Samaritan Food Pantry will host a benefit fashion show beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. The event will take place at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street. Silent auction bids will be accepted on all dresses and gowns, including those for prom, wedding, bride’s maid and mother of the bride and other formals. The dresses will be modeled by local women and girls. Admission for the show is free. Proceeds will benefit the Good Samaritan Food Pantry’s services to families and persons in need, who reside within the Rusk Independent School District.
Saturday, March 20
Miles Pike announced special guest artists, The Erwins, will perform at his 14th annual homecoming concert at First Baptist Church in Troup. This nationally known sibling group from east Texas has won a Dove award and are nominated for a Grammy. As everyone needs a little encouragement, all are invited to the special evening of worship beginning at 5 p.m Saturday, March 20. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for seating. A free-will offering will be received.
