NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Sunday-Wednesday, June 6-9
East Side Baptist Church, located at 1100 E Loop 456 in Jacksonville, is hosting Alpine Ascent, a vacation Bible school program, 6-8 p.m. nightly, June 6-9. Students who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to attend. The church is located at 1100 Loop 456 and can be reached by calling (903) 586-2074. For more information about East Side Baptist, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Tuesday, June 8
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce is looking for community-minded individuals to join the Hometown Christmas Experience planning committee. A meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Rusk Chamber of Commerce office, located at 184 S. Main Street. This is the initial meeting for the 2021 event.
Monday-Friday, June 7-11
Oakland Missionary Baptist Church, 205 CR 1718 in Rusk, is hosting Alpine Ascent, Find Strength in God’s Word, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 7-11. The VBS is for students age four through twelfth grade. Registration will occur on-site.
First Baptist Church of Frankston, 408 Garner Street, is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday-Friday, June 7-11. Students age 4 (by June 6) through sixth grade are invited to attend the event. The theme is “Concrete & Cranes” and students will learn about building a foundation in Jesus that lasts. To register or for more information on the church, visit firstbaptistfrankston.org. The church can be reached by phone at (903) 876-2411.
Saturday, June 12
The 37th annual Tomato Fest will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Commerce Street in downtown Jacksonville will be transformed into five blocks of vendors, food, farmer’s market, contests and entertainment. A variety of events will take place during the week leading up to the Tomato Fest celebration. For more information, visit the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 1714 E. Rusk, visit the Chamber website at jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest, or call the Chamber office at (903) 586-2217.
Monday, June 14
The 4th annual Flag Day Celebration program and picnic is slated for 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 14, by the War Memorial at the corner of Main and West Larissa Streets in Jacksonville. A program will be presented and the Vanishing Texana Museum will be open following the picnic. The event is open to the public and is free.
