NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Thursday, April 1
Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson Street in Jacksonville, will host a series of Holy Week services. Beginning at 6 p.m. on April 1, the Very Reverend M.L. Agnew, guest celebrant and preacher, will lead in the Maundy Thursday service, Holy Eucharist and Stripping of the Altar. The public is welcome to attend. For more information about the church, visit their Facebook page or website, TrinityEpiscopalJacksonville.org. The church can be reached by phone, (903) 586-4336, or by email, trinityepiscopal@suddenlink.com.
Beginning at 6 p.m., Jacksonville First United Methodist Church will host Maundy Thursday Service on April 1. The church is located at 1031 SE Loop 456. For more information about First United Methodist, visit their website, jacksonvillemethodist.org, or their Facebook page, First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, TX. The church can be reached by calling (903) 586-2494.
The Cherokee County Conservative Club, previously Cherokee County Texas Republican Club, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday April 1, at Rancho Grande Restaurant 705 S. Jackson, Jacksonville. Brandon Waltens with Texas Scorecard is the scheduled guest speaker. Members and the public are encouraged to attend.
Friday, April 2
Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson Street in Jacksonville, invites the public to attend special Holy Week services. Beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, April 2, the Very Reverend M.L. Agnew, guest celebrant and preacher, will lead in the Good Friday service, the Stations of the Cross. For more information about the church, visit their Facebook page or website, TrinityEpiscopalJacksonville.org. The church can be reached by phone, (903) 586-4336, or by email, trinityepiscopal@suddenlink.com.
Good Friday Service will be conducted, beginning at 6 p.m., at Jacksonville First United Methodist Church, located at 1031 SE Loop 456. For more information about First United Methodist, visit their website, jacksonvillemethodist.org, or their Facebook page, First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, TX. The church can be reached by calling (903) 586-2494.
Sunday, April 4
An Easter Sunrise Service will be conducted at Loves Lookout Sunday, April 4. Loves Lookout is located at 43822 US 69. The service, sponsored by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, is set for 6:45 a.m. and should last about one hour. The Lykins family will provide music and John Atkinson of People’s Church is the scheduled speaker. The service is open to the public and free to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or some type of seating for the event.
Trinity Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a special Easter Day service. Beginning at 10 a.m., the Very Reverend M.L. Agnew, guest celebrant and preacher, will lead the Holy Eucharist with the Flowering of the Cross. For more information about the church, visit their Facebook page or website, TrinityEpiscopalJacksonville.org. The church can be reached by phone, (903) 586-4336, or by email, trinityepiscopal@suddenlink.com.
Jacksonville First United Methodist Church will host an Easter Sunday worship service, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4. The church is located at 1031 SE Loop 456. For more information about First United Methodist, visit their website, jacksonvillemethodist.org, or their Facebook page, First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, TX. The church can be reached by calling (903) 586-2494.
Tuesday, April 13
The Jacksonville city council will conduct the regular monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, in council chambers at City Hall, 315 S. Ragdale. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will conduct regular business beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. The meeting can be viewed virtually through the link provided on the City Council page of the Bullard city website, bullardtexas.net.
Thursday-Saturday, April 15-17
HOPE is hosting a yard sale to fund its many varied programs in support of the community. The sale will run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday. No early sales will be conducted. To donate items for the sale or to volunteer, contact Marlene Jowell at (903) 279-7815.
Saturday, April 17
The Cherokee County Master Gardener plant sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. The sale will occur at the Ruth B Nichols Arboretum, 1015 SE Loop 456.
