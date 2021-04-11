Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, April 13
The Jacksonville city council will conduct the regular monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, in council chambers at City Hall, 315 S. Ragdale. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will conduct regular business beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. The meeting can be viewed virtually through the link provided on the City Council page of the Bullard city website, bullardtexas.net.
Thursday, April 15
Military Veteran Peer Network will host a Peer to Peer Meet and Greet beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15. The event will be hosted at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. Meet the local military support team, ask questions of a representative or simply stop in to fellowship. An RSVP is requested in order to have an adequate amount of food. For questions or to RSVP, contact Peer Services Coordinator Bradley Erickson at (903) 721-2078.
Thursday-Saturday, April 15-17
HOPE is hosting a yard sale to fund its many varied programs in support of the community. The sale will run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday. No early sales will be conducted. To donate items for the sale or to volunteer, contact Marlene Jowell at (903) 279-7815.
Saturday, April 17
The Cherokee County Master Gardener plant sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. The sale will occur at the Ruth B Nichols Arboretum, 1015 SE Loop 456.
The New Summerfield High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society will conduct a yard sale from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, in the front parking lot of the high school. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund scholarships and service projects. To donate or volunteer, contact Michelle Eikner at meikner@newsummerfieldisd.net or Misty Adair at madair@newsummerfield.net.
The Frankston Garden Club invites parents and children to an English Tea Party, 2-4 p.m., Saturday, April 17, at First Baptist Church, 408 Garner Street. The tea will feature a silent auction, crafts for children, castle backdrop photo booth and a raffle. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, cost $15 per adult and $10 per child and are available at frankstongardenclubtx.gmail.com. The Frankston Garden Club meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month, hosted in members’ homes on a rotating basis. Lunch is provided. The Garden Club can be reached by email, frankstongardenclub.tx@gmail.com. For more information about the Frankston Garden Club, visit their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.