Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Sunday, July 18
The Lighthouse Church, 650 S. Dr. M. Roper Parkway in Bullard, is hosting its inaugural “Cruising for the Kingdom” fundraiser. Funds raised will benefit the Pleasant Hills Children’s Home in Fairfield.
Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, the church will serve a free barbecue lunch, although they request a $10 donation per meal, $15 per couple, or five canned goods each. All proceeds are dedicated to the children’s home. The event will feature a bike show and bike games, bounce houses and face painting. From 2-4 p.m., a balloon-making pirate will also be available. Kona Ice will be available 1 -5 p.m., and the event concludes at 6 p.m.
To contact the church, call (903) 894-7756 or send email to lighthousechurchbullard@gmail.com.
For more information about Lighthouse Church, visit the Facebook page of the same name or the website, lighthousechurchbullard.com.
Saturday, July 24
The Jacksonville Fire Department is hosting a splash day event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Nichols Green Splash Pad, 1923 S. Jackson Street. Hot dogs and snow cones will be provided while supplies last.
Monday-Wednesday, July 26-28
The Gospel Barn, 515 S. Railroad, is partnering with Grace Hill Church to present Rocky Railway VBS 2021, 6-8:30 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, July 26-28. At Rocky Railway, students will explore Jesus’ power in them and how they can trust Jesus, not their own strength, to pull them through life’s challenges. To preregister, visit vbspro.events/p/683a3f. In-person registration will also be available the day of the event. The Gospel Barn can be reached by calling (903) 316-6565 or by sending an email to prayers.thegospelbarn@gmail.com. For more information on The Gospel Barn, visit their Facebook page.
Tuesday-Wednesday, July 27-28
The Cherokee Civic Theatre will perform Little Women in an upcoming production. Auditions for there male parts and 11 female parts, ages 13 and up, are set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 27 and 28 at the theater, 157 W. 5th Street, Rusk. The script is adapted by Scott Davidson from the Louisa May Alcott classic book of the same name. The play is a condensed version of the original storyline.
Wednesday-Friday, July 28-30
Rusk Church of Christ, 397 North Main, will host Rocky Railway-Jesus’ Power Pulls us Through from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. July 28-30. This VBS program is for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The church can be found online at ruskcoc.org and on Facebook. To contact the church, call (903) 8683-4003 or send email to secretary@ruskcoc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.