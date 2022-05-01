Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, May 3
The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties will host a Stewards of Children child sexual abuse prevention training 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in Jacksonville. Anyone who has children in the family or works with children in any capacity will benefit from this information. Seating is limited, so reservations are required. For more information, to reserve a seat or to bring this training to your organization, contact Lori Richard at 903-586-9118 or lorir@mycrisiscenter.com.
Wednesday, May 4
UT Health Jacksonville, 501 S. Ragsdale St., will host the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Morning Brew from 8 until 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Thursday, May 5
The Troup Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Troup High School, 927 Arp Drive. At this year’s Awards Fiesta, Mayor Joe Carlyle will be honored, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will serve as guest speaker and annual awards will be presented. Tickets are available at Austin Bank-Troup, 507 W. Duval St., or City Hall, 106 E. Duval St.
Saturday, May 7
The Great Jacksonville Cleanup is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, May 7. John Alexander Gym has been designated as a trash drop-off location for car batteries, used motor oil, old electronics, tires and other household waste. Volunteers are also needed for picking up trash in neighborhoods. Volunteers can register at eventbrite.com by searching for Great Jacksonville Cleanup or by using the link provided on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org by clicking The Great Jacksonville Cleanup news item found on the home page.
Monday, May 9
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6th St. The scheduled speaker is Jonathan Gerland, Director of The History Center in Diboll. The society is sponsoring a book signing hosted in the same location from 4 to 5 p.m., just prior to the meeting. Gerland will be available to autograph his latest book, Boggy Slough. Gerland previously authored a book about the Texas State Railroad connected to the state prison out of Rusk.
Tuesday, May 10
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
Wednesday, May 11
The Jacksonville time capsule, buried in 1972, will be unearthed and opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Hazel Tilton Park as part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration. Contents of the time capsule will be placed on display at the Vanishing Texana Museum.
ONGOING
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
