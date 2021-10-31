Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Nov. 1-30
For the Love of Nutrition, 126 E. 6th Street in Rusk, is collecting non-perishable food items Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. For each item given, the donor will receive a ticket in the monthly drawing for $20 store credit. The donated food items will benefit the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rusk.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Coffee with a Cop is being hosted by Rigsby Family Chiropractic, 307 W. Rusk, from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. This is an opportunity for police officers and the public to get together and discuss ideas. There is no agenda, just coffee and conversation.
The Jacksonville City Council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the council chambers at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The council meetings are live-streamed via the city’s YouTube channel. A link to the channel is located the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org,, under the Government tab.
The Bullard City Council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The Shacks on Main will host the next Reklaw Trade Day from 9 a.m .until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Located at 140 W. Main in Reklaw, the public is invited to come out and browse through the 70 plus booths filled with holiday décor, flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good old junk and various product distributers. Food trucks will be on site. Follow The Shacks on Main on Facebook and Instagram.
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Ruby Ballroom. A variety of vendors, from direct sales to handcrafted items, will have displays of merchandise to assist you with your seasonal needs.
Elijah’s Retreat will host their third annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The event will feature inflatables, a barrel train, putt putt golf, face painting, bandit hayride, food vendors and music. Admission is free, but ticket purchase is required for food and games. Raffle tickets for cash prizes will also be sold at the event. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, visit elijahsretreat.com/fall-festival.
The Jacksonville Garden Club will host a Celebration honoring veterans at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13. The event will be held at the Patriotic Pathway Memorial in Buchner Park and will feature the reading of names of those who have a brick installed along the sidewalk and gun salute. The public is welcome to attend.
Monday, Nov. 15
The annual Holiday in the Country event once again offers the first taste of the Christmas Spirit Monday, Nov. 15 in downtown Troup. Local businesses remain open extended hours, 5- 9 p.m., allowing customers to shop on their way home while enjoying refreshments and getting into the Christmas spirit with holiday music. Food trucks will be available and Santa may make an appearance.
