NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Jan. 25
The monthly meeting of the Troup city council will be conducted beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. The meeting will take place at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, located at 102 S. Georgia Street. The meeting will also be held via teleconference.
The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees will meet in monthly session Monday, Jan. 25. The meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m., will be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel and will subsequently be posted on the Jacksonville ISD Facebook page. To view the livestream, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyxXml6aKjzOiWRcSbrDCZQ.
The Alto city council will meet in regular monthly session beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, at Alto City Hall.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, for the newly renovated and expanded Bullard Community Library located at 211 W. Main Street. “Come see what is behind the blue door!”
Thursday, Jan. 28
The Library Book Club will meet at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The event is scheduled to last approximately one hour. All are welcome to join the book club which will meet every other month. Books are preselected and one compe of each chosen book is available for for check-out in the library. Most are also available via the Libby app. For questions, stop by the library at 102 S Georgia Street where someone will be happy to assist you.
Friday, Feb. 5
The First Friday Night Dance will take place Friday, Feb. 5, at the Rusk Civic Center located at 555 Euclid Street. Doors open for the monthly Classic Country Western Dance at 6 p.m. Beginning at 7 p.m., the Caddo Creek Band will perform live music. Admission is $5 per person.
Monday, Feb. 8
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony at Jacksonville Care clinic, 1013 College Ave., at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are required.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
The Jacksonville city council will convene for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The meeting is live-streamed to the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city will conduct the meeting by teleconference. For instructions on joining the meeting, refer to the city’s website at bullardtexas.net.
