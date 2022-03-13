Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Thursday, March 17
The Jacksonville library, 526 E. Commerce St., will host a movie night beginning at 5:15 p.m. The featured film is the Emperor’s New Grove. The Jacksonville Fire Department is scheduled to serve dinner. For information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
Saturday, March 19
Word of Life, located at 527 CR 3406, also known as Cove Spring Road, will host a free weight loss class, “The Biblical Way,” beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Instructor for the class is Pastor Patsy Milam. Lunch will be provided. Registration is requested, as space is limited and it will give organizers a number of people for which to provide lunch. To register, contact Patsy Milam at 903-671-2748. For more information on Word of Life, visit the website keithmilamministries.life or the Facebook pages of Keith Milam or Patsy Milam.
Tuesday, March 22
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, is hosting Kids Corner, an hour of arts and crafts for children ages six through 12. Kids Corner will run from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays with the first event March 22. Parents are welcome to join. For more information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
Troup’s 150th anniversary planning will continue at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Cemaron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library. There is plenty yet to be done and volunteers are needed. For questions, contact Suzanne at 903-574-3928 or sloudamy@trouptx.com.
Thursday, March 24
Rocky Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 643 F.M. 1910 W. in Dialville, will conduct a food pantry distribution beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24. Non-perishable foods will be distributed to anyone in need until the food is gone. For more information, contact Amanda at 903-393-7665 or Pastor Bennie Boles at 936-366-6253. For information about the church, visit the Rocky Springs MBC Facebook page.
Saturday, March 26
The Camaron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St., is hosting an interest meeting from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, March 26, to determine if the Troup Genealogical Society should be reinstated. Also to be discussed are the who, what, where and how to find information on ancestors.
Monday, March 28
The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Jacksonville College, 105 B.J. Albritton Drive. The meeting will feature 12th Circuit Court of Appeals Justices, whose jurisdiction includes appeals from the trial courts located in a 17 county district which includes Cherokee County. For more information on CCRW, visit the Cherokee County Republican Women-Texas Facebook page.
ONGOING
Now through the end of November, the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 Henderson St., Rusk, will be showing “Rex, Birds & Viola,” an exhibit of Rex Basher’s watercolor paintings. The Center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Weekday visits are by appointment only. To schedule a weekday appointment, call 903-714-8685 and leave a message.
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.