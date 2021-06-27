Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, June 28
The Troup city council will meet in regular session beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
Monday-Friday, June 28-July 2
Central Baptist Church, 1909 E. Rusk Street, is hosting vacation Bible school from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 28-July2. The program, Concrete and Cranes: Building on Jesus Our Foundation, is for children age 4 through sixth grade. To register a child, visit https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=57828. For questions, contact the church at (903) 586-2215.
Thursday, July 1
The military Veteran Peer Network will host a meet and greet event beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. For more information, contact Peer Services Coordinator Bradley Erickson at (903) 721-2078.
Friday, July 2
Troup community Development is hosting “Light Up the Sky,” a community fireworks display, at First Baptist Church, located at 935 S. Railroad. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs or other seating for the fireworks show beginning at dark on Friday, July 2. No alcohol, please.
Saturday, July 3
Blast Over Bullard is set for Saturday, July 3, at the Bullard High School. The community is invited to celebrate Independence Day together. There will be an assortment of local food and retail vendors, activities for all ages, including the annual Kids Bike Brigade, live music and, of course, fireworks. To register for the Kid’s Bike Brigade, intended for ages 4-11, fill out the application provided on the city website, bullardtexas.net/428/Blast-Over-Bullard. For questions regarding the bike brigade, email events@bullardtexas.net.
Sunday, July 4
The Lake Jacksonville Association invites the public to enjoy the annual Independence Day flotilla beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4 and spend the day at the lake or return about 9:15 p.m. for the fireworks show.
Tuesday, July 13
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Jacksonville City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. For a copy of the agenda, visit the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org. State law requires agendas be posted 72 hours prior to meeting.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. For a copy of the agenda, visit the city’s website at bullardtexas.net. State law requires agendas be posted 72 hours prior to meeting.
Monday-Friday, July 12-16
First Baptist Church-Rusk, 372 E. 4th Street, will host VBS 6-8:30 p.m. July 12-16. Students entering kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to be a part of Destination Dig – Unearthing the Truth about Jesus. The church maintains both a website and Facebook page. To register, visit bit.ly/rfbcvbs21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.