NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Jan. 10
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. No refreshments will be served. The program, presented by CCGS President Gordon Bennett of Jacksonville, is on the topic, “Free Internet Genealogical Research Sites.” For more information on the Society, visit Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.
The Troup Community Development Corporation is slated to meet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the Cameron-J. Jarvic Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St.
The Troup Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the Cameron -J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St.
The Troup city council is scheduled to meet in regular monthly conference beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
The Cherokee County commissioners will meet in regular session beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the county courtroom of the county courthouse in Rusk.
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. The meeting will be held in the council chambers at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. The meeting will be held at Bullard City Hall, 114 s. Phillips Street.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Alanon Family Group meetings will resume at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville, at 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The first meeting will be Jan. 13. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
Saturday, Jan. 15
A District 1 Revitalization Meeting is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Seminary Heights Church of Christ, 1208 Arnold Street. The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation (FDCDC) is working closely with community leaders, the Jacksonville City Council, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, and Planning Concepts on a multi-phase revitalization of District 1. Phase 1 involves renovating Lincoln Park which includes strategic lighting, additional stop signs and speed bumps. Phase 1 also includes an additional park bathroom, renovation of existing bathroom, a senior fitness area, a walking trail, and improved children's playground. FDCDC is soliciting ideas for the types of equipment and other features for these areas.
Small Town Books, 152 S. Main St. in Rusk, is hosting local author Carol B. Weaver beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Weaver will read from her book, The Heart of His Word: A Devotional Journey through Psalm 119, with a book signing afterward. Small Town Books can be reached by phone at 903-393-6933 or by email via smalltownbooks21@gmail.com.
Monday, Jan. 17
The municipal offices of Jacksonville, New Summerfield, will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Thursday, Feb. 10
CASA is inviting those interested in learning more about CASA to a 101 come-and-go information session, starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Jacksonville office, located at 506 E. Commerce St. Light refreshments will be provided.
