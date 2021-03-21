Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Thursday, March 25
Citizens of Jacksonville are invited to a State of the City presentation beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at People’s Church, 14089 US 79E. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Thursday, April 1
The Cherokee County Conservative Club, previously Cherokee County Texas Republican Club, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday April 1, at Rancho Grande Restaurant 705 S. Jackson, Jacksonville. Brandon Waltens with Texas Scorecard is the scheduled guest speaker. Members and the public are encouraged to attend.
Tuesday, April 13
The Jacksonville city council will conduct the regular monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, in council chambers at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will conduct regular business beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. The meeting can be viewed virtually through the link provided on the City Council page of the Bullard city website, bullardtexas.net.
Saturday, April 17
The Cherokee County Master Gardener plant sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. The sale will occur at the Ruth B Nichols Arboretum, 1015 SE Loop 456.
