Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Dec. 13
The Book Lovers Unite Book Club will meet at noon Monday, Dec. 13, at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce. Snacks provided. Club members and prospective members welcome. For more information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
The Jacksonville Public Library is hosting a Holiday Open House at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Come enjoy snacks, holiday cheer and a visit with Santa. The library is located at 526 E. Commerce. For more information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
The Jacksonville Independent School District’s board of trustees will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre will host its first of two auditions at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, for its next production, Mamaw. This original play is based on a book of the same name, written by Dr. Minette Bryant, who will be directing the stage production. Casting needs include five male, six female and two roles that can be played by either male or female. For a synopsis of the play, visit the Cherokee Civic Theatre Facebook page. The theatre is located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The meeting will occur at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The agenda will be posted on the city’s website at jacksonvilletx.org/636/Agendas-Minutes.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular conference at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The meeting will take place at City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street.
A Christmas Paint Party will be held at the Rusk High School Commons at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Tickets for children ages 6-13 are $15 each and $20 for adults. Hot cocoa and treats will be provided. For more information, or to purchase tickets, send email to brooke.williams@ruskisd.net. Tickets can also be purchased at the front office of the high school.
Alto ISD will present a Christmas Musical 2021 at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, in the Alto ISD cafeteria. The performance includes elementary students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade and the Alto Middle School and High School bands. Hot chocolate and cookies will be sold before the program begins and during a brief intermission between performances.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre will host a second and final day of auditions at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, for its next production, Mamaw. This original play is based on a book of the same name, written by Dr. Minette Bryant, who will be directing the stage production. Casting needs include five male, six female and two roles that can be played by either male or female. For a synopsis of the play, visit the Cherokee Civic Theatre Facebook page. The theatre is located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
Thursday, Dec. 16
The Book Lovers Unite Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce. Members and prospective members welcome. Snacks provided. For more information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
The Troup bands will perform at their holiday concert set for Thursday, Dec. 16. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Troup High School Auditorium.
Thursday, Jan. 6
The Cherokee County Conservatives will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Hong Kong Buffet, 1644 S. Jackson, Jacksonville. David Covey, Senate District 3 State Republican Executive Committeeman is the scheduled speaker. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. For more information, call 903-687-6870.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.