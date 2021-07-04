Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, July 13
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Jacksonville City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. For a copy of the agenda, visit the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org. State law requires agendas be posted 72 hours prior to meeting.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. For a copy of the agenda, visit the city’s website at bullardtexas.net. State law requires agendas be posted 72 hours prior to meeting.
Tuesday-Friday, July 13-16
First Baptist Church-Rusk, 372 E. 4th Street, will continue VBS 6-8:30 p.m. July 13-16. Students entering kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to be a part of Destination Dig – Unearthing the Truth about Jesus. The church maintains both a website and Facebook page.
Tuesday-Wednesday, July 27-28
The Cherokee Civic Theatre will perform Little Women in an upcoming production. Auditions for there male parts and 11 female parts, ages 13 and up, are set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 27 and 28 at the theater, 157 W. 5th Street, Rusk. The script is adapted by Scott Davidson from the Louisa May Alcott classic book of the same name. The play is a condensed version of the original storyline.
Wednesday-Friday, July 28-30
Rusk Church of Christ, 397 North Main, will host Rocky Railway-Jesus’ Power Pulls us Through from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. July 28-30. This VBS program is for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The church can be found online at ruskcoc.org and on Facebook. To contact the church, call (903) 8683-4003 or send email to secretary@ruskcoc.org.
