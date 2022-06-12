Is your church hosting a vacation Bible school this summer? Get your VBS and other non-profit organization’s events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday-Friday, June 13-17
Jacksonville First United Methodist Church is conducting a vacation Bible school 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 13-17, for ages four through fourth grade. The theme is Food Truck Party: On a Roll with God. For information or to register, visit jacksonville-first-united-methodist.mycokesburyvbs.com.
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1720 S. Bolton St., is hosting a vacation Bible school program, “God’s Promises are True,” 6- 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 13-17. Children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to attend and enjoy Bible stories, music, games, food and crafts. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. on site, nightly.
Tuesday, June 14
Cherokee County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the County Courtroom of the County Courthouse in downtown Rusk.
The public is invited to a Flag Day program from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at Hazel Tilton Memorial Park in downtown Jacksonville. This will be a time to salute the flag and honor veterans who have served to protect our freedoms. The event will feature music, ice cream and a tour of the Vanishing Texana Museum. For details, contact Flag Day Chair Deborah Burkett at 903-752-7850.
The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, to be placed at the Veteran’s Patriotic Pathway in Buckner Park. The club will have a booth at Hazel Tilton Park during the Flag Day Celebration, beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14. For more information, call 903-339-1395.
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The agenda can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street.
The New Summerfield city council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at City Hall, 13280 SH 110.
Thursday, June 16
The Clinic of HOPE is hosting an open house 2-4 p.m. Thursday, June 16. A ribbon cutting and drawings in a raffle, benefiting the clinic, will be conducted. Come tour the facility and purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a hand crafted quilt or a prize basket. The clinic is located 595 S. Ragsdale. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased by contacting Jackie Sessions at 903-625-0924, Kathy Barker at 903-707-7379, or Dr. Elaine Ballard, 469-877-3812. Tickets can also be purchased at the HOPE Center or the Clinic of HOPE.
The Jacksonville Public Library will host family movie night beginning at 5:15 p.m Thursday, June 16. Chili cheese nachos will be served for dinner. For more information on movie night or other library events, contact the library at 903-586-7664 or follow the Jacksonville Public Library Facebook page.
Saturday, June 18
Annual Memorial Services will be held at the Church of Christ in New Summerfield, Saturday, June 18. The memorial message will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a business meeting. This is a time to honor friends and loved ones who have passed away. The public is invited to attend. Anyone who wishes to send a memorial can do so by mailing it to New Summerfield Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 162, New Summerfield, Texas, 75780.
ONGOING
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.