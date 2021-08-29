Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Thursday, Sept. 2
The East Texas Military Veteran Peer Network is hosting a meet and greet 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 804 S. Main in Jacksonville. For more information, contact Peer Services Coordinator Bradley Erickson at 903-721-2078.
The Cherokee County Conservative Club, previously Cherokee County TX Republican Club, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Hong Kong Buffet, 1644 S. Jackson Street, in Jacksonville. Robert West, author of “The Five Star Plan” is the scheduled speaker. Members and the public are encouraged to attend.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Lone Star Legal Aid will be available at Hope Jacksonville, 595 S. Ragsdale St., from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Lone Star Legal Aid provides free legal services to low income individuals and the elderly. Types of legal services provided include divorces, guardianship, protective orders, medical and durable power of attorneys, trusts, eviction of abusive caregiver, recovering assets and unlawful nursing home discharge.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Ruby Ballroom, 707 College Ave., in Jacksonville. Admission is free, but a canned good or toiletry item for the Highway 69 Mission would be appreciated. Stop by and start your fall and winter shopping with a variety of local vendors and crafters.
The eighth annual Bull Nettle Festival has been set for Saturday, Sept. 11, at Texas Cactus Speedway, 1595 CR 3701, Bullard. The proceeds of the festival benefit Sharon Shriners of Tyler. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the entry fee being a canned good or donation. The event features vendors, clown train, junk car race including a memorial race in honor of Pappy Terry, the Bullnettle Queen contest, barn dances Friday and Saturday night and a variety of contests. For more information, visit the Bull Nettle Festival page on Facebook or the website, bullnettlefest.com.
