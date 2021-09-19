Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s Morning Brew will be hosted by Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee County from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Children’s Advocacy Center, 603 Palestine Street/ Connect and support other businesses and make certain to bring your business cards.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson Street in Rusk, will display a collection of paintings by Rex Brasher in a special exhibit 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. For more information on the Heritage Center, visit their Facebook page. The museum can be contacted by phone, 903-714-8685, or email, heritagecenterofcherokeecounty@gmail.com.
Seminary Heights Church of Christ, 1208 Arnold Street in Jacksonville, is hosting an outdoor Gospel concert beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Admission is free. For more information, call 903-216-6137. To contact the church, call 903-586-5033 or send email to seminaryheightscoc1@gmail.com. For more information about Seminary Heights, visit the website, seminaryheights.org, or their Facebook page.
Monday, Sept. 27
A free Pfizer vaccination clinic is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale Street, in Jacksonville Monday, Sept. 27. A second dose clinic is set for Oct. 18. This clinic is for unvaccinated individuals age 18 and older and those younger than 17 who have a parent or guardian present.
Friday, Oct. 1
Enjoy a soul food dinner by Sylvia Mae benefitting HOPE of Jacksonville. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, plates will be served in a drive through at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale. The menu includes beef tips, rice, green beans, mashed potatoes, cucumber salad, roll and banana pudding. Single plates cost $15 each; two plates, $25. Tickets are available at HOPE, through a board member or online through a link provided on the HOPE Jacksonville Facebook page.
Saturday, Oct. 2
The Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Proceeds benefit the youth of Cherokee County through scholarships. Tickets can be purchased at Raven Jute, located at 107 E. Commerce Street in Jacksonville, or online at eventbrite. The link is provided on the Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding Facebook page on a post from Sept. 2. For box seats, contact Haley Beasley at 903-747-7199.
Thursday, Oct. 7
the Cherokee County Conservative Club, previously Cherokee County Republican Club, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Hong Kong Buffet located at 1644 S. Jackson. Brandon Waldens, with Texas Scorecard is the scheduled speaker and will address the amendments to be voted on in the November election. Members and the public are encouraged to attend.
