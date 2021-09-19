Jerry G. Barnett, age 76, of Chandler passed away on September 1, 2021. He was born in Shreveport, LA. on January 29, 1945 to Glendon and Audrey (Pearson) Barnett. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Wanda Steed. Jerry and his beloved wife, June Irby Barnett, were married 46…